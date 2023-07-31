LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A vehicle fire back up traffic at a busy Loves Park intersection Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to the at N. 2nd Street and Riverside Boulevard scene around 3:30 p.m. Video showed an SUV fully engulfed in flames.

It is not clear how many people were inside or if anyone was hurt. Police have not said what led to the fire.

Seth Lambright works nearby, and he described a chaotic scene.

“We heard, I heard like a crash, but I didn’t register because we hear a lot of sounds on this service road, and I see three people running that way and I see three more police officers chasing them. Then I look out the window and see the car crashed into another car,” Lambright said. “So, we watch, and the car starts smoking and then it starts smoking more. We grab pretty much everybody. Everybody comes out to the windows, and we just watch as it catches on fire.”

