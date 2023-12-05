ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was hospitalized in critical condition on Tuesday after being hit by a car in Rockford.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occured near the 4900 block of West State Street around 5:10 p.m.

Deputies responded to the area for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Officials reportedly discovered a vehicle hit the pedestrian as they were walking in the roadway. The dricer of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they are reportedly in critical but stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.