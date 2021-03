ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rep. Dave Vella (D-68th) has filed a bill in Springfield to freeze property taxes for every Illinois resident receiving supplemental security income.

To get the property tax freeze, a household’s income would have to be under $55,000 a year.

Vella says it would, in turn, reduce any property tax increase.

Winnebago County has a senior freeze for those who make below $65,000.