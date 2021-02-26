Veteran-owned Rockford coffee company releases bourbon-infused blend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire Department Coffee will be releasing a series of seasonal Spirit Infused blends throughout the year, beginning with Vanilla Bean Bourbon Infused Coffee.

According to a press release, “Vanilla Bean Bourbon Coffee has been impeccably crafted to capture the essence of rich vanilla bean and premium aged bourbon. It delivers a smooth, unique taste and a distinct bourbon aroma.”

“The response to our Spirit Infused Coffee has been amazing,” said Luke Schneider, founder of Fire Department Coffee. “We’re really excited about the lineup that we’ll unveil throughout the year, and Vanilla Bean Bourbon Coffee is the perfect way to kick off 2021.”

The veteran-owned, firefighter-run company will introduce three more Spirit Infused blends throughout 2021, including Blackberry Bourbon in the spring, Peach Bourbon this summer, and Salted Caramel Spirit Infused Coffee in winter.

Fire Department Coffee launched in 2016.