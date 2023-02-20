JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Retired K9 Sasha, veteran officer of over 600 drug searches and 150 tracks, has died, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Sasha became a member of the force in August 2013 and was assigned to Sgt. Nathan DeBoer.

Over the course of her career, K9 Sasha sniffed for narcotics at schools, assisted in apprehending suspects, and located missing persons.

“Sasha was a significant asset to the Sheriff’s Office and received numerous commendations and letters of appreciation for her work. Sasha served this County with great enthusiasm and was spoken highly of by her fellow Deputies that she protected. Sasha was the best partner that Sergeant DeBoer ever had the pleasure of working with,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Sasha passed away Feburary 20th after being diagnosed with lymphoma.