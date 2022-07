ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Military veterans are now able to get free bus rides from Stateline Mass Transit.

The service operates in Rockton, Roscoe and South Beloit.

To take advantage of the free rides, veterans will need to show proof of service at SMTD’s administrative office on Main Street in Roscoe.

Administrators say the program is a small way that they can show their appreciation for those who have served from the local community.