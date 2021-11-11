Veterans Day tradition returns to Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of people filled Rock Valley College’s Student Center atrium to honor veterans, marking the return of a 22-year Veterans Day tradition.

RVC’s Veterans Affairs Department organized the program. The school has a tradition of recognizing current and former students, staff, faculty and family members from each branch of the military.

Local Marine Corps veteran and president of the Top of Illinois Veterans Stand Down, Rod Sodko, gave a keynote speech at the event on the theme “Veterans Helping Veterans.”