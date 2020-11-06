Veterans stand at DeKalb County Courthouse for 24-hour annual vigil

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) – The annual DeKalb County Courthouse 24-hour Veterans Vigil is underway today, a tradition in DeKalb County for the past 25 years.

At least one American veteran will be on duty through 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Organizers say the 24-hour vigil is designed as a way for servicemen and women to honor their fellow members of the armed forces.

More than 130 U.S. flags are lining the front lawn of the courthouse as part of the event.

Veterans take one-hour shifts guarding the memorial. A small opening ceremony was held before the first veteran started his watch.

Dwain Adkins, of the DeKalb County Forty and Eight, says in past years veterans have dealt with frigid temperatures while on-duty. He’s thankful for the warm weather this weekend.

“I’ve pulled a lot of guard at various hours of the night, and there’s just something serene about being out there by yourself just taking in nature. And it certainly helps when its 50, 60, 70 degrees as opposed to 20.”

