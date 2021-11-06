Veterans treated to breakfast as way of thanks

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – AUGUST 21: Veterans salute for the presentation of colors during the Joint Opening Ceremony at the American Veterans (AMVETS) 75th National Convention at the Galt House where President Donald Trump is expected address the members on August 21, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. AMVETS is a non-partisan, volunteer-led veterans advocacy organization organization that was formed by World War II veterans. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local group showed their appreciation for the men and women who fought for the U.S. by taking them to get a warm meal.

Veteran’s Day is coming up, and as a way to thank those who served, the Northern Illinois Republican Women welcomed dozens of veterans to the “Machine Shed Restaurant,” 7475 E State St, for breakfast.

“This is about the veterans, it’s about honoring them in, so we just want to thank them all for their service and to just keep up the good work, because we love them and adore them.” said Gloria Cardenas Cudia, the NIRW President.

Cudia said that the breakfast is a signature event where they eat food and sing patriotic songs for the veterans, who shared their own experiences along with tables to recognize and honor those who gave their lives.

It started out as just an idea, and now being the 6th annual year event, they had a full house.