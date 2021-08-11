Vets work to save stray Winnebago County dog with injured leg

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stray dog, seen to be seriously injured and running around parts of Winnebago County last week, went into surgery on Wednesday to save her life.

Montie, a stray on the run, was spotted n the area of Meridian Road and Montague Roads, hobbling only on three legs.

“They think that she was caught in a leg hold trap and she chewed her leg to get free,” said CARE for PETS’ executive director, Stephanie Hicks. “They said [it] would have taken her two to three days to do that. Her gums were completely white, which shows that she was very, very ill. She needed a blood transfusion.”

Hicks said that by the time Montie was caught, she was within 24 hours of dying.





“People couldn’t get her. Animal services was called and didn’t see her,” Hicks continued. “It was shocking to me that she was still moving around to the extent that she was, being that close to death.”

Hicks said that by the time Montie was taken in, the only option left was to amputate the wounded leg.

“They told me, right away, ‘we don’t know if she’s going to make it, even though we’re doing all of this,'” Hicks said.

Montie went into surgery on Wednesday morning at Hillcrest Animal Hospital, at 227 N Alpine Rd.

“The goal is to get her healthy. Her leg needs to come off. An amputation is pretty straight forward, and the recovery is quick,” Hicks said.

Veterinarians estimated Montie is only one to two years old.

“She’s definitely a little nervous with new people. She’s very docile and sweet,” said Hicks.

After Montie recovers from the operation, Hicks hopes she will be adopted. “There are people who are interested, shockingly.”

For more on Montie’s story, visit CARE for PETS on Facebook.