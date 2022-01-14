VetsRoll 2022 trip to Washington DC canceled due to COVID-19

(WTVO) — VetsRoll has decided to cancel this year’s trip to Washington D.C. because of the spread of COVID-19’s omicron variant.

Cases of the disease are on the rise nationwide.

VetsRoll is an organization that takes senior veterans on a trip to the nation’s capitol. “We have weighed the risks and we will not subject our seniors and volunteers to the current level of risk posed by COVID-19,” the group said in a statement Friday.

“Our trip involves a group of people at considerable risk for serious illness from COVID-19. There are currently too many unknowns. In May, our medical personnel may not be able to get time off from work; quarantines are still very possible; hospital rooms may not be available; venue and hotel COVID policies may be untenable; connecting flights may not be possible and supplies may not be available by trip time,” the statement continued.

VetsRoll plans to resume the annual trip in 2023.

