VetsRoll asks residents to send cards to celebrate Rockford WWII veteran’s 100th birthday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — VetsRoll is asking area residents to send cards help celebrate the 100th birthday of WWII veteran Kaare Nevdal.

Nevdal will be celebrating his 100th birthday on Friday, October 9th.

According to VetsRoll, “Kaare was born and raised in Norway (near Bergen) and lived under the oppression of the Nazi occupation beginning in 1940, but escaped via fishing boat to England in 1941, leaving his mother and family behind.

“He had a burning desire to help save his beloved homeland, so he trained under the Royal Norwegian AF (in Canada) then became a radio operator and a gunner specialist in the Norwegian Air Force, flying on their enormous, all amphibious (no landing gear) Sunderland 4-engine bombers (crews of 11+ men, complete with bunk beds, a galley and bathroom, capable of carrying over 3000 gallons of fuel on 14-hour patrols, with an armament of 18-guns!!) patrolling over the fjords of Norway.

“The Sunderlands would patrol over the coastlands of Norway harassing German U-Boats as they would come North to escape battles! His crew of ten would sweep down to ultra low altitudes and overtake the U-Boats, actually sinking one of them in May of 1944 from a height of just 50′ above the surface!!

“In the attachments is a heartwarming letter that he wrote to his mother on Christmas Eve, 1943, as they silently patrolled the coast, with a lonely and depressed Kaare so wanting to let his mother in Oslo know that he was still alive and protecting the homeland.”

VetsRoll asks that cards and letters be sent or dropped off at:

Kaare Nevdal

c/o VetsRoll

1777 Gardner St

South Beloit, IL 61080

The Kiwanis Club, VetsRoll, Our Saviors Lutheran Church and local police departments, are organizing a drive-by parade of Nevdal’s residence at Siena on Brendenwood, 4444 Brendenwood Road, beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.

For more information, contact Phil Davidson, of the Kiwanis Club of Rockford, at 815-988-2859 or by email: phdav0802@gmail.com

