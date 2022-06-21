DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb resident was startled to find someone broke in while they were sleeping early Tuesday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the 1400 block of Twombly Road at 1:22 a.m. and met with the victim, who said they were sleeping when a suspect broke into their apartment and stole money.

The victim confronted the suspect, who left in his vehicle, police said.

Police stopped the suspect in Sycamore. He was identified as Sycamore resident Jarred Jones, 42.

Jones was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Residence, Residential Burglary, and Driving on a Suspended License.