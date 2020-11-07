Victim identified in deadly Beloit house fire

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Officials are releasing the identity of the person who was killed in an early Friday morning house fire in Beloit on Grand Avenue. The woman was identified as 59-year-old Tina Cornellier, of Beloit.

Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the second floor of the residence and entered the building to extinguish the fire.

Cornellier was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire due to her injuries.

Officials say that additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation by the Beloit Police and Fire Departments and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

Officials say the fire appears accidental in nature.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

