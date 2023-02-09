ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday.

According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m.

Ewing suffered a serious injury in the shooting but was able to pilot his car to near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Charles Street, where he crashed. Five cars were involved in that incident.

Ewing was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead at 11:20 a.m. The autopsy concluded that he was killed by a gunshot wound.

Police said the white SUV was reported stolen out of Chicago. Police later found the SUV abandoned near Delaware Street and Newport Avenue.

A GoFundMe has been set up by his mother.