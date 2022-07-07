FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department has identified Leonard Moran, Jr., 55, of Freeport, as the man killed in a rollover crash on June 26th.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of the accident, which happened in the area of W. US 20 and Rink Road, around 12:43 a.m. Deputies found a vehicle on its roof in a field approximately half a mile west of Rink Road.

Moran was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead. The passenger of the vehicle was also taken to Freeport Memorial, though their condition is unknown at the time of this writing.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.