Victim of fatal Beloit crash identified

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified Epigmenio Olvera, 46, as the victim of a fatal crash in Beloit Tuesday night.
According to officials, the single vehicle crash happened in the 1800 block of East Inman Parkway around 7:11 p.m.
Olvera, who is from Janesville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
