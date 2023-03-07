ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Marta Esquivias, 56, as the woman killed after crashing into a fire truck at the intersection of N. Church and Whitman Street on Monday.

First responders were called to the scene around 11:17 a.m.

Police closed Whitman Street between N. Main and N. Court Streets, and the southbound lane of N. Church is blocked at Neapolitan Street. Drivers were asked to avoid travel in the area.

The intersection was reopened shortly before 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, the coroner said Esquivias collided with the fire truck and was taken to a local hospital, where she died from blunt trauma to the chest. She was pronounced dead at 11:46 a.m.