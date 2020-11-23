Victim of head on crash on Meridian Road identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 32-year-old Ali Ateich, of Clarendon, as the man killed in a head on crash on N. Meridian Road on Saturday, November 14th.

Around 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5600 block of N. Meridian Road for a two-vehicle traffic accident.

Officials say that two vehicles that were traveling in opposite directions collided head-on. One of the vehicles caught fire and Northwest Fire Department was called to put out the flames. Ateich pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the other vehicle was sent to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.

