ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities have identified 30-year-old Eric Larson as the man killed by a drunk driver on Kishwaukee Street on Friday.

Police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. when a black SUV, driven at high speed by 38-year-old Charles Weathersby, rear-ended the victim’s car, which struck the school bus that was stopped at the railroad tracks.

Rockford Police say Larson was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

Charles Weathersby. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

No students were injured, police said.

After the crash, police said Weathersby attempted to get a ride from a passerby but was arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

He has been charged with Aggravated DUI Involving Death, Aggravated DUI, Obstructing Identification, Failure to Stop after an Accident Involving Death, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.