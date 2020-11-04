Victim of Saturday’s shooting at Concord Commons dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man who was shot Saturday near the Concord Apartments in Rockford has died, Rockford Police said Wednesday.
Rockford police officers responded to a shooting near the 200 block of Cameron Avenue at the Concord Apartments around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
Officers found a 20-year-old male who was suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. A second victim who had non-life-threatening injuries was also identified as a 22-year-old male.
Police say that the 20-year-old victim died Monday at a local hospital. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
