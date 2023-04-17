ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police were called to the scene of a reported shooting on Saturday, but it turned out one person shot the other with a non-lethal round.

According to police, officers responded to the scene at 7th Avenue and 22nd Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 15th.

The victim was found to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, but officers discovered the wound was inflicted by a non-lethal pepper ball round fired by one of the two individuals during an argument.

The victim was treated for his injury at a local hospital, and police said no charges have been filed, but arrests and charges were possible.