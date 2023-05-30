ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man who was stabbed at a Rockford tattoo parlor later barricaded himself inside a residence and refused to come out.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to Signature Ink, at 1115 Charles Street, around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 25th.

They learned that a 29-year-old man had been stabbed in an altercation with a customer, and then both fled before police arrived.

Police located the victim at a residence in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue, but he refused to come out.

After a brief standoff, police said he surrendered and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which police said were not life-threatening.

As of now, no charges have been filed against either the victim or the assailant, police said.