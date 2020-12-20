Victim suffers life threatening injuries after being shot in broad daylight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigate a shooting in the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue.

They say the victim has life threatening injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories