ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police investigate a shooting in the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue.
They say the victim has life threatening injuries.
The investigation is on-going.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Robinson scores once in Jaguars 40-14 loss to Ravens
- Rockford man arrested for breaking and entering into Miss Jill’s Slots
- Bears beat Vikings 33-27 to stay in stride in playoff race
- The hotel industry sees an impact during holiday travel
- Victim suffers life threatening injuries after being shot in broad daylight
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!