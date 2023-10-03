MCHENRY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two McHenry residents killed after their boat crashed onto land and into a home Saturday afternoon have been identified as husband and wife.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the husband as 62-year-old Timothy Mertins. The name of Mertins’ 61-year-old wife was not released.

The Mertins were boating on the Fox River Saturday when they crashed onto shore around 5:40 p.m. near the 600 block of Country Club Drive in McHenry.

The boat was reportedly moving at a high rate of speed before it hit the shoreline and “traveled about 73 feet from the shoreline before coming to rest on land. The hull of the boat was separated into two pieces,” due to the force of the impact, said IDNR spokeswoman Jayette Bolinski.

Mertins wife was pronounced dead the scene. Mertins was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries before succumbing to “blunt force injuries.”