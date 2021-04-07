Victims named in double fatal crash in Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s office says Michael Funk and Chad Vandre died after a crash on Winneshiek Road on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office says Funk, 27 from Freeport, was driving westbound on Winneshiek near Afolkey Road when he veered into the east bound lanes, striking a Dodge Durango driven by Vandre.

The Sheriff’s Office says Vandre, 52 of Roscoe, had his two juvenile boys in the vehicle.

Funk was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger Raice Kampmeier, 30 of Freeport, was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Vandre was life-flighted to OSF St. Anthony hospital in Rockford where he later died. An autopsy from the Winnebago County Coroner says the preliminary cause of death was blunt trauma of the chest and right leg.

Vandre’s two sons were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, the Sheriff’s Office does not have any updates on their conditions.

The crash is still under investigation.