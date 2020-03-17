Victims of deadly N. 2nd Street house fire identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 59-year-old John Swanson and 63-year-old Kathy Burton were identified Tuesday as the victims of a deadly house fire on Saturday.

Early Saturday morning, Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire at 722. North 2nd Street in Rockford. Officials say heavy smoke was coming from the lower level of the apartment. After dampening the flames, crews entered the home.

First reponders found Swanson and Burton inside who were unconscious and carried them out of the home. The two victims were rushed to a local hospital but later pronounced dead at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. The Conorner’s Office was called in at 6:15 a.m.

Animal control was also called the home for one pet that was killed. There were no injuries sustained to the responding Fire Department officials.

