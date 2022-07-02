Animals at Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo received an array of patriotic treats to kick off Independence Day festivities.



In a press release, the zoo said animal care specialists created “red, white, and blue enrichment treats for several of the animals.”



The bottlenose dolphins received a floating flag made of sugar-free gelatin, while some of the zoo’s California sea lions and grey seals enjoyed “Happy 4th of July” cakes made of ice and sugar-free gelatin.



Even the zoo’s two 27-year-old brown bears took part in the festivities with red, white, and blue ice blocks filled with carrots, sweet potatoes, bones, apples, and blueberries.



The zoo will be hosting patriotic-themed performances throughout the weekend, it said.



Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful