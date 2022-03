FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect in a weekend shooting.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired near Pleasant Street and Galena Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Any information on the suspect should be given to the Freeport Police Department, (815) 235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers, (866) 847-7669.