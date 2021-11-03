VIDEO: ‘Grinch’ steals boy’s Christmas gift off Rockford mom’s front porch

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A thief stole a package containing a Christmas gift off the front porch of a family’s front porch and law enforcement is warning of a spike in stolen packages this year.

The burglary was caught by a doorbell camera, showing a man wearing a hat and mask walk up to Sophia Weindorf’s front door, steal the large box, and run away.

“We worked for it, so it just feels really unfair,” Weindorf said.

The box contained a Christmas gift for Weindorf’s young son, a $200 playset.

“We were really excited for him to have this. It was just devastating to see that it was taken,” she said. “My boyfriend’s been working, like, 60’s hours a week to be able to give him a good Christmas this year, and that was our big present.”

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says he’s reminding everyone to be careful at this time of year.

“There’s a lot of thievery going on,” Caruana said. “They will follow the drivers, delivery drivers, whatever company it is, to see where they leave the package.”

Caruana said there are some steps residents can take to prevent a theft.

“Have a present plan with the driver. Have it delivered to your place of work [or] get some camera systems on there and that will help out,” he said.

Weindorf says she has a message for the thief: “If you don’t have the money, there’s toy drives. There’s so many other ways to get things and get help. You don’t need to take it from somebody else, because everybody’s working hard to get the things they have.”

Weindorf said Walmart, where she bough the item, says it will be sending a new playset for her son.

But, she says she wants the thief caught, and is looking for an early 2000’s white Trailblazer, seen in the video, that he drove.

She is asking that anyone who has information on the crime to call the police.