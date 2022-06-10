ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have released multiple videos of the shooting of Bradley Thompkins, 51, by officers after he threatened them with a gun at the Rockford Casino on May 28th, 2022.

As seen in the video, Thompkins places a gun at his head, fires a shot in the air, and pointed a gun at officers, at which point 3 officers shot him.

Officers were called to the casino around 8:38 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun, according to law enforcement.

Arriving officers encountered Thompkins near the entry door.

Thompkins is in critical condition at St. Anthony’s Hospital, officials said.

No officers were injured.

The Winnebago County Sheriff has also released 911 audio and bodycam video of the inciden, in which an officer can be heard saying “I don’t want to hurt you! Just please, put it away!” WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE IN VIDEO

The investigation has been handed over to the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force, which investigates the use of deadly force by police.

Thompkins has a long criminal history in Winnebago County, including several aggravated DUI, disorderly conduct and battery convictions.