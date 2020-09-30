VIDEO: Police search for man who broke into Harlem Community Center

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park Police are asking for your help in identifying a man accused of breaking into a business.

The department released surveillance video from the Harlem Community Center at 9350 Forest Hills Road. The video shows the suspect open a window. He leaves once the lights turn on.

Please contact Loves Park Police, at 815-654-5015, if you know the identity of the individual.

