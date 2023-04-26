CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has released a video of an officer hitting a man at Midway Airport back in February.

The video shows a man on the floor against the wall. An airline employee told police that the man was drinking and disturbing passengers near baggage claim.

COPA said that the officer told the man to leave, but the video shows the officer kicking the man’s bag and hitting him in the head with a radio.

The man was taken to the hospital and received stitches for a cut on his head.

The officer was relieved of his police powers on Tuesday.