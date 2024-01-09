ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As part of an investigation into a fatal police shooting in December, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office has released the name of the officer involved, and Rockford Police released bodycam video of the incident.

The incident happened around 2:00 am on Christmas Eve in the 1300 block of Charles Street, near UW Health SwedishAmerican.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, officers were called by a resident of an apartment who claimed her neighbor was saying things like “help me” and “kill me” repeatedly.

Officers were able to gain access to the apartment and were immediately encountered by Patrick Kirby at the door, who had a knife and boxcutter in his hands, police said.

Officers commanded Kirby to drop the weapon, but he continued to advance, and one officer, identified as Officer Michael Rhein, fired three rounds, killing Kirby.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force was called in to investigate. The task force utilizes law enforcement from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the actions of the Rockford Police Department personnel.

“It is imperative that the community understand that the following information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence,” State’s Attorney J. Hanley wrote Tuesday. “The Task Force and the State’s Attorney’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed. Further, the State’s Attorney will, and must, reserve all judgment until the investigation is complete.”