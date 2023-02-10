JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A quick-acting Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to pull a man to safety after he slipped on ice crossing HWY 14, directly in the path of an oncoming car.

According to police, Deputy Hawthorn was assisting a motorist who had run off the road into median.

In body cam footage released by the sheriff’s department, the woman driver can be heard telling the deputy she’s calling her parents.

At that moment, a man who police said believed the driver was his daughter, had parked and was crossing the road to meet the deputy.

However, the video reveals that the man slipped on the ice directly in the path of oncoming traffic. Deputy Hawthorn is seen flagging down an oncoming car and pulling the disoriented man to safety.

Police said the incident happened on HWY 14 near the Sheriff’s Office.