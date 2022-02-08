ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thieves are targeting more and more drivers in the stateline.

Officials said that both car thefts and carjackings are on the rise. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Carauna said that being alert and checking one’s surroundings are just two ways that residents can avoid falling victim to thieves. Another option, a remote start, saved one Rockford woman’s car.

“Put out your senses I guess, your spidey senses so to speak, and say, ‘I don’t like what I’m seeing,’ whatever that feeling is,” Carauna said.

With carjackings and car thefts on the rise in the stateline, Carauna offered ways to avoid being a victim.

“Be aware of your surroundings,” Carauna said. “‘I don’t like this car, something doesn’t look right, I don’t like that person just standing there, what are they doing?’ Question that!”

He said that thieves are on the lookout in the middle of winter as people are warming up their cars. One way residents can avoid losing their ride to work is a remote start device.

“If somebody should get in, they can’t take it out of gear, so you’re still getting that effect of warming, and I know they have after market kits like that,” Carauna said. “Something to look into.”

That device saved Kristen Cruz from becoming a victim.

“You could clearly tell that there was someone in my car and then my car had died, because they had hit the break to try to leave, but because the keys weren’t in it, it called the car with it being started with remote start,” Cruz said.

Cameras caught the would-be in action, but Cruz said that it could have been worse.

“That was kind of my first thought after the fact, was what would have happened if I had been in the car,” Cruz said.

Carauna said that residents should let their car go if someone tries to steal it while they are in it.

“I’m gonna say let them have it, it’s property,” Carauna said. “While you’re letting them have it, don’t fight with them.”

Instead, take mental notes.

“Get a description of them. What does that person look like? what time of day it is, what direction of travel, if they’re in a car: make, model, color, license plate,” Carauna said. “Call us right away, we want to know about that.”

Carauna said that it is also important for residents to make sure and check inside their cars, including the backseat, for anyone who could be hiding inside, and most importantly to lock the doors.