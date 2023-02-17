JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have released dash cam video of a head-on collision between a man wanted on narcotics charges and a Rock County Deputy during a police chase last year.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office shared the video Friday of a chase that happened on March 29th, 2022.

According to police, around 6:50 p.m., officers were investigating “suspicious activity” in the 1500 block of Parker Court when the suspect, Jesse Seales, 39, and a passenger, fled the scene in a car. Police began a pursuit northbound on Hwy 26 near Hwy 14, but broke off the chase.

A Rock County Deputy on Hwy 26 saw Seales’ vehicle go around their squad car, near McCormick, and began a pursuit. Searles then began driving in the southbound lanes in the wrong direction, into oncoming traffic, police said, with the deputy racing along parallel to Searles in the northbound lane.

According to authorities, Seales then crossed the median and entered the northbound lane driving southbound, and smashed into the deputy’s squad car head-on. After the crash, Searles got out and ran. Police later located and arrested him in a window well in the 3500 block of Voda Drive, officials said.

His passenger, Ryan Schultz, 36, was also arrested.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

He was charged with Fleeing an Officer, Possession of THC, Possession of Amphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Trespass to Dwelling.

Seales pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison.