ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There will be a public candlelight vigil Wednesday night to remember the 10-year-old Rockford girl who was killed last weekend while playing with her sister.

A homeless sex offender is charged in Destiny Huggins’ murder. Police said that she and her six-year-old sister were lured to the backyard of an abandoned building.

While the 6-year-old was able to run home and call for help, Huggins was later found dead.

Her funeral is taking place in Chicago on Wednesday, but her family is also holding a vigil at Sinnissippi Park, 1401 N 2nd St., It is set for 7:30 p.m. at the entrance of the banshell.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Organizers asked that residents bring a candle.