BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Byron community gathered together on Tuesday to honor a mother of five who lost her life while trying to save others during a house fire.

A candlelight vigil took place in front of Marlana McFarland’s home at 7 p.m. The 36-year-old died outside her neighbors’ front yard on W. 3rd Street Saturday morning after a power line fell and sparked an electrical fire.

Family and friends remembered how she dedicated her life to serving others right before her death, as a veteran and founder of an online community the supports women.

They also said that they are thankful for the stateline community.

“We have family here that’s definitely involved and supportive, but we also have a community that, here in Byron, I can’t begin to express our gratitude for how loving and supportive they’ve been,” said family friend Pete Rosa. “You know, it’s one thing to know your community is going to support you, it’s another thing when they step out and do.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help McFarland’s family. More than $4,200 has been raised so far.

There is also a fundraiser to help with meals for her five kids, including an infant.