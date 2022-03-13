BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A vigil was held on Sunday night for the victims of the Garden Prairie fire.
The vigil started at 7 p.m. at the Belvidere High School Performing Arts Center, 1500 East Ave. Visitors were allowed in starting at 6 p.m.
