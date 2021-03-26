Vigil held for 2-year-old who died after falling in Rock River

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The community mourns the loss of 2-year-old Jayce Ballard with a candlelight vigil tonight. Jayce died this week after falling into the Rock River on Monday.

Family and friends gathered near Northway Park Road in Machesney Park, near the spot where the boy fell in.

First responders were called after a witness spotted the Jayce in the river. Investigators said it took several minutes to locate him and pull him from the water.

Paramedics immediately began life saving measures and rushed the child to the hospital. He was later transferred to UW Madison, where he died on Wednesday.

“I dropped him off inside that morning. I was running behind for work, ’cause something in my heart stayed with him and I was late to work, but I wanted to stay with him a longer,” said Jayce’s mother, Angel Ballard. “I couldn’t tell you why, but when I left he just gave me a hug, like always. I just didn’t think that would be the last time.”