FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Family and friends remembered the man killed in Freeport over the weekend on Monday night.

Candles were lit outside of a house on E. Pleasant Street, not far from Third Wark Park. Police said that the 22-year-old and three others were shot there just after midnight Sunday.

One friend of the victim said that it was senseless.

The other men wounded in the shooting, two 19-year-olds and a 23-year-old, are expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Freeport Police Department, (815) 235-8222, or text the “TIP 411” app.