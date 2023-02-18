ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford community continued to remember Peggy Anderson Saturday night.

A candlelight vigil for Anderson, her family and friends, Pinnon’s Meats and the neighborhood took place outside of Pinnon’s. The North End Square Neighborhood Association organized the event to bring a sense of peace to the struggles the community has been facing.

Anderson, who was killed on January 11, was an employee of Pinnon’s. Organizers wanted to honor her legacy.

“To think as much as you can on the positive, think of all the good stuff,” said Vickie Fogel, president of the North End Square Neighborhood Association. “And Peggy, from what I understand, was a wonderful, loving lady and we would do her honor to follow through with the way she behaved with people and treated people.”

Organizers were amazed by the support and turnout. People are still leaving flowers.