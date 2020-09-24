Village of Winnebago announces trick-or-treating hours

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Winnebago trustees unanimously voted to allow trick-or-treating on Halloween this year.

The dedicated time will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Residents who do not wish to participate should turn their porch lights off.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans against participating in trick-or-treating this Halloween.

So far, the Village of Poplar Grove and the City of Oregon have also announced trick-or-treating hours. The City of Beloit has decided to follow the CDC’s advice and forgo the holiday event this year.

