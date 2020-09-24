WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Winnebago trustees unanimously voted to allow trick-or-treating on Halloween this year.
The dedicated time will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Residents who do not wish to participate should turn their porch lights off.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans against participating in trick-or-treating this Halloween.
So far, the Village of Poplar Grove and the City of Oregon have also announced trick-or-treating hours. The City of Beloit has decided to follow the CDC’s advice and forgo the holiday event this year.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Kenosha shooter’s defense portrays him as ‘American patriot’
- Stray Shower Or Two Possible Today, Big CoolDown Arrives Next Week
- Louisville mayor: 2 officers shot are recovering
- ‘I honestly teared up’: Man finds massive 9-carat diamond at Arkansas park
- Village of Winnebago announces trick-or-treating hours
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!