WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Winnebago looked for community input as village leaders consider allowing ATVs on streets.

A second forum was held Wednesday evening at Winnebago High School. Some people shared concerns about safety, while others gave opinions on what should happen if riders broke the law on the streets.

Village board members said that forums have been very productive.

“What we’re trying to find out is really what are the arguments for and against, and even though it’s a smaller segment of our residents, it gives us the chance to hear pretty much all of the discussion points, and so I think that this smaller group really has brought to our attention all of the angles and it’s nice to have these people bring it to our attention,” said Frank Eubank, president of the Village of Winnebago.

The full village board will take up the ATV discussion on June 13.