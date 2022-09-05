ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford United Labor hosted its annual Labor Day vintage car show at Davis Park, with more than 150 cars and trucks on display.

Riders came from across the Midwest for the “We Are One Labor Day Classic Car Show” event, which also featured live music and a vendors’ row.

“The favorite part is just looking at all these old cars you don’t see much of anymore,” said promoter Michael Breiner. “It’s all becoming new stuff, which is still nice, but the old stuff has always been a place in my heart.”

Proceeds from the show are given to the United Way of Rock River Valley.