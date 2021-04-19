Violent crime still on the rise in Rockford, data shows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Violent crime is still on the climb in the city of Rockford.

Between January and March of this year, violent crime is up 8% in total compared to the same time in January 2020, according to Rockford Police.

Shots fired, aggravated assaults, and auto thefts all saw an increase. Domestic violence is still a critical concern as well–it accounts for 42% of all violent crime, up 7% from a year ago.

There were some gains made. Robberies and property crimes dropped by more than 10%. See the full stats below: