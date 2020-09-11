Violent Rockford criminal sentenced to 41 years in prison for home invasion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Alex Salgado, 28, has been sentenced to 41 years in prison for a home invasion and standoff with police that happened in March 2018.

According to Rockford Police, it happened on Broadway, just off of 15th Avenue, on March 24th, 2018. Police responding to a home invasion found a man who had been shot in the leg. The victim gave police the description of two suspects and the suspected vehicle.

Police later found the suspected black Audi on North Day Avenue and School Street. Police then set up a perimeter around a residence and arrested the suspects who were inside, after they surrendered. Police also found multiple firearms.

Alex Salgado and Ariel Galindo were arrested. Galindo was convicted of Residential Burglary and Felon in Possession of a Firearm in November of 2018.

Salgado was sentenced today on the charges of Home Invasion and Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon.

Salgado, along with his brother, Alfonso, was also charged in the 2010 murder of Steven Miller. Alfonso was found dead in Mexico in 2019. Salgado was later found not guilty of the crime.

