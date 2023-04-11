CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Violins of Hope World Tour” has arrived in Chicago, bringing a message of unity and acceptance with it.

Some of the violins were on display at the Jewish Community Center in Lakeview on Tuesday. The violins are a collection of 70 restored WWII-era instruments, each linked to holocaust victims and survivors.

JCC Chicago partnered with the “Cook County United Against Hate” campaign and other community groups to bring the showcase to Chicago.

“It is, of course, possible to combat hate alone, but it is much easier and more effective and a more transformative experience when the community comes together to unite against hate in all its ugly forms,” said Cook County Commissioner Scott Britton. “These lessons from the Violins of Hope that we hope to take with us today will unite us against hate, and remember good can and will do justice if we work together.”

The violins will be featured in performances, demonstrations, lectures and exhibits until August.