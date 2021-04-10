Virtual auction to support Rockford domestic violence victims

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local groups are asking residents to get their bidding fingers out as they raise money for the Rockford Family Peace Center.

It’s a virtual auction hosted by 815 Women with a Mission and 100 Men Who Give a Damn. Bidding runs through the 16th.

There are dozens of items to bid on, such as fitness memberships, kayak rentals, and artwork. The money will help support domestic violence survivors at the Rockford Family Peace Center.

To visit the auction, click here.